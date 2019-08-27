Video footage released of APD officer fired for excessive force | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Video footage released of APD officer fired for excessive force

Brittany Costello
August 27, 2019 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Police released video footage of the former APD officer that was fired for excessive force.

Advertisement

APD said that former officer John Hill used excessive force when he shoved a handcuffed suspect into a wall. He is also facing a battery charge.

This allegation stems from an arrest back in February. APD fired him after and Internal Affairs Investigation and review from the District Attorney’s Office.

According to documents filed in the February incident, it was after police officers arrested Jackson Howe. He was accused of trespassing, and causing problems at two local churches. According to documents he was throwing rocks and hot coffee at people inside.

After he was taken to the substation, video showed him sitting, handcuffed, on a bench across from a number of officers, including one who was writing his report.

Howe made several inappropriate comments to the officer before Officer Hill gets out of his chair to move him to a holding cell.

When they get to the cell, video showed a man identified as Officer Hill, shoving Howe face-first into the wall.

According to a release sent out by APD on Aug. 20, Howe was not resisting. It was decided Officer Hill intentionally used unnecessary force without a lawful objective reason. 

Hill was on the board of the Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association. The union told KOB 4 his termination is being appealed.

A spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association sent this statement:

"Unfortunately, because the case is currently on appeal, the APOA cannot comment on the case. John Hill was a board member of the APOA and was voted into the office by his peers. He was a valued member of the APOA."

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: August 27, 2019 10:15 PM
Created: August 27, 2019 09:48 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Criminal complaint: Request to borrow water leads to deadly argument between neighbors
Criminal complaint: Request to borrow water leads to deadly argument between neighbors
Renowned burger joint to reopen Friday
Renowned burger joint to reopen Friday
Sightings of a suspicious van in Rio Rancho have parents on high alert
Sightings of a suspicious van in Rio Rancho have parents on high alert
New Mexico rape suspect arrested in Texas
New Mexico rape suspect arrested in Texas
Complaint: Man pointed BB gun at police officer before being shot
Complaint: Man pointed BB gun at police officer before being shot
Advertisement




Video footage released of APD officer fired for excessive force
Video footage released of APD officer fired for excessive force
Traffic task force looks for solutions to stop speeders
Traffic task force looks for solutions to stop speeders
4 Investigates: Methane emissions in New Mexico
4 Investigates: Methane emissions in New Mexico
14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
Criminal complaint: Request to borrow water leads to deadly argument between neighbors
Criminal complaint: Request to borrow water leads to deadly argument between neighbors