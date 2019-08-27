Video footage released of APD officer fired for excessive force

According to documents filed in the February incident, it was after police officers arrested Jackson Howe. He was accused of trespassing, and causing problems at two local churches. According to documents he was throwing rocks and hot coffee at people inside.

After he was taken to the substation, video showed him sitting, handcuffed, on a bench across from a number of officers, including one who was writing his report.

Howe made several inappropriate comments to the officer before Officer Hill gets out of his chair to move him to a holding cell.

When they get to the cell, video showed a man identified as Officer Hill, shoving Howe face-first into the wall.

According to a release sent out by APD on Aug. 20, Howe was not resisting. It was decided Officer Hill intentionally used unnecessary force without a lawful objective reason.

Hill was on the board of the Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association. The union told KOB 4 his termination is being appealed.

A spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association sent this statement:

"Unfortunately, because the case is currently on appeal, the APOA cannot comment on the case. John Hill was a board member of the APOA and was voted into the office by his peers. He was a valued member of the APOA."