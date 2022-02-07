Video: Grocery store security guard confronts two armed men

Spencer Schacht
Updated: February 07, 2022 05:26 PM
Created: February 07, 2022 04:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Police Department has released surveillance footage of a Smith’s security guard facing off with two armed suspects over a case of beer.
As the surveillance video starts, a security guard is seen pinning a man to the ground. They are wrestling for more than a minute as shoppers gather around, filming the fight on their phones.
As the fight continues, it appears the suspect attempts to pull out a gun, but one bystander steps in and kicks the firearm away. A security guard picks up the gun and the suspect runs away.
But a short time later, the suspect comes back in the store demanding they return his gun, and this time he’s not alone. Another masked man walks in waving a black handgun. Security backs away but the fight continues in the store.
Two-on-one, the security guard continues to fight back – even taking a few hits. Eventually, all of the suspects leave the store in what police describe as a white Kia.
APD says no arrests have been made in this case.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company