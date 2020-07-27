Video: Inmates riot at San Juan County jail

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: July 27, 2020 06:17 PM
Created: July 27, 2020 03:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB 4 obtained video of a riot that erupted inside the San Juan County jail.
"They're rioting in here. They've been rioting in here all day, every pod in here. Call the news and let them know," inmate Jayson Waggoner said in a video call.
In the video call, part of the jail appears to be flooded with several inches of water.
"They just shut the water off, no more water coming out," Waggoner tells the person on the video. "Windows covered. Hell yeah they're going to come in with their riot gear."
County officials said the inmates were upset over a lack of hot meals and a lack of coronavirus testing.
"Everybody's getting sick, and they keep bringing in people that are sick, and they don't feed us," another inmate said in a video call.
On Friday, jail officials say they've followed strict protocols to help protect detainees from the virus.
"We have worked closely with the Department of Health to mitigate the spread of coronavirus within the facility," said jail aministrator Daniel Webb.
Detainees who were directly involved in the riot have been placed under lockdown and face additional charges
As of Friday, 144 had tested positive for COVID-19. County officials said 111 have recovered, and they are expecting even more recoveries when they update their numbers on the Friday.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company