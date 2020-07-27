Video: Inmates riot at San Juan County jail

County officials said the inmates were upset over a lack of hot meals and a lack of coronavirus testing.

"Everybody's getting sick, and they keep bringing in people that are sick, and they don't feed us," another inmate said in a video call.

On Friday, jail officials say they've followed strict protocols to help protect detainees from the virus.

"We have worked closely with the Department of Health to mitigate the spread of coronavirus within the facility," said jail aministrator Daniel Webb.

Detainees who were directly involved in the riot have been placed under lockdown and face additional charges

As of Friday, 144 had tested positive for COVID-19. County officials said 111 have recovered, and they are expecting even more recoveries when they update their numbers on the Friday.