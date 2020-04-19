Video: Man gets swab stuck in nose while getting tested for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Things didn’t go according to plan for Orlando Skidmore when he went to go get tested for COVID-19 at the Lovelace drive-thru clinic Saturday.

“She stuck it in my left nostril and she was counting to ten and somewhere between six and eight I heard it snap, but I thought it was something the device is supposed to be doing, and then she pulled out the stem and the rest of it didn't come out,” Skidmore said.