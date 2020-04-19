Video: Man gets swab stuck in nose while getting tested for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Video: Man gets swab stuck in nose while getting tested for COVID-19

Grace Reader
Created: April 19, 2020 04:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Things didn’t go according to plan for Orlando Skidmore when he went to go get tested for COVID-19 at the Lovelace drive-thru clinic Saturday.

“She stuck it in my left nostril and she was counting to ten and somewhere between six and eight I heard it snap, but I thought it was something the device is supposed to be doing, and then she pulled out the stem and the rest of it didn't come out,” Skidmore said.

The swab used to test for COVID-19 broke off and got stuck in Skidmore’s nose, which landed him in the emergency room. After six hours, they figured he swallowed it.

“Hopefully through biological processes it will come loose,” Skidmore said.

Skidmore said he doesn’t want to discourage anyone from getting tested and that his situation was a freak accident.

“It's just something unfortunate that happened to me,” he said. "I don't fault anyone in any way and I want people to know that I'm very appreciative that they're out there.”


