Video: Man steals car, rams car into owner

When Peter realized what was going on, he ran after the thief.

The video shows the thief ramming Peter into another vehicle before taking off with the car.

"He's got two broken vertebrae in his back, some bruised ribs and multiple breaks on his lower legs," Anthony said.

Anthony said his brother will probably have his second surgery Monday morning, but he will need a total of four surgeries.

Doctors said Peter should be able to walk again.

For now, Anthony is keeping an eye out for his brother's stolen car, even if it has been ditched somewhere.

He said it's a 2003 Honda Pilot in a teal, green color. It had a utility cable connected to the back of it.

If anyone has any information about the vehicle or the suspect, they are asked to call police.

The gas station owner told the Garcia family the suspect was a regular, but they haven't seen him since.