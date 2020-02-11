Video: Men in red vehicle attempt to break into cars in northwest Albuquerque

"And as he approached closer to the house, then the motion floodlights went off, and that's what startled him, so right away I uploaded that Ring video to the Neighborhood app,” she said.

Other neighbors who saw the video on the app started to come forward with their own information about the mysterious red car.

“I have a paper route and just saw the same red car with three teenage boys to college with cauliflower hairdos at the Sombra Del Oso Apartments looking through tenants cars” wrote one neighbor.

Even though Orr did not have her car broken into, the thieves did break into her neighbor’s trunk.

Anyone who recognizes the red vehicle is encouraged to call police.