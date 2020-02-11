Video: Men in red vehicle attempt to break into cars in northwest Albuquerque | KOB 4
Advertisement

Video: Men in red vehicle attempt to break into cars in northwest Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
Updated: February 11, 2020 07:10 PM
Created: February 11, 2020 06:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A quiet northwest Albuquerque neighborhood is on high alert after men driving a red car were seen trying to break into other cars. 

A neighbor who provided KOB 4 with footage from her Ring doorbell shows the alleged suspect on camera.

Advertisement

"When I looked at the Ring video right around 5:25, I see a red car pull up right in front of the house. Two guys get out, one guy stays in, and he walks up to my daughter’s car and starts pulling on the handle,” said Cynthia Orr.

Orr called the city’s non-emergency number and they told her to post the video online.

"And as he approached closer to the house, then the motion floodlights went off, and that's what startled him, so right away I uploaded that Ring video to the Neighborhood app,” she said.

Other neighbors who saw the video on the app started to come forward with their own information about the mysterious red car.

“I have a paper route and just saw the same red car with three teenage boys to college with cauliflower hairdos at the Sombra Del Oso Apartments looking through tenants cars” wrote one neighbor.

Even though Orr did not have her car broken into, the thieves did break into her neighbor’s trunk.

Anyone who recognizes the red vehicle is encouraged to call police.                       


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video: Men in red vehicle attempt to break into cars in northwest Albuquerque
Video: Men in red vehicle attempt to break into cars in northwest Albuquerque
Some APS parents complain about inconsistencies in district-wide weather delays, cancellations
Some APS parents complain about inconsistencies in district-wide weather delays, cancellations
Snow accumulation varied due to 'Albuquerque snow hole'
Snow accumulation varied due to 'Albuquerque snow hole'
Number of suspensions increase at Albuquerque Public Schools
Number of suspensions increase at Albuquerque Public Schools
UNMH officials ask lawmakers for help funding outpatient programs for teens
UNMH officials ask lawmakers for help funding outpatient programs for teens
Advertisement


UNMH officials ask lawmakers for help funding outpatient programs for teens
UNMH officials ask lawmakers for help funding outpatient programs for teens
Number of suspensions increase at Albuquerque Public Schools
Number of suspensions increase at Albuquerque Public Schools
Program that helps formerly incarcerated youth looks to expand
Program that helps formerly incarcerated youth looks to expand
Video: Men in red vehicle attempt to break into cars in northwest Albuquerque
Video: Men in red vehicle attempt to break into cars in northwest Albuquerque
Some APS parents complain about inconsistencies in district-wide weather delays, cancellations
Some APS parents complain about inconsistencies in district-wide weather delays, cancellations