Video: Miyamura football coach steals money from players

"They were upset because they were having to run for it,” said one parent whose son was victimized. “They were not sure who was doing it. The players were starting to blame each other it was getting really bad."

Roanhaus told the team that he was being stolen from too.

"They were having to run at practice,” the parent said. “The coach was having them run, knowing that the coach was doing this to them and he was making them run. He had told them money was stolen from him also."

One player decided to try and catch the thief in the act by setting up a cellphone recording.

In the video, you can hear Roanhaus ruffling through the lockers before he goes to another one.

The cellphone video shows the coach rummaging through a student’s bag, pulling something out and putting it in his pocket.

In the process he nearly gets caught, and then appears to pretend to be on his phone.

"Their coach, it was hard to see,” the parent said. “That's someone that you trust in and you think you can confide in. By the grace of God they put the camera in the right direction, to catch him."

Roanhaus stole at least $40 that day.

The parent said she was always wary around the coach even before the money theft started.

“He didn't look right to me, he never really looked us in the eye, he was never around," she said.

That parent is wondering how the coach got hired in the first place.

“They were upset. It was their homecoming week,” she said. “It should have been a special game for them, they didn't want to believe it was their coach stealing from them."

KOB 4 tried to get in contact with the school superintendent and athletic director. None of those calls or emails have been returned.

Roanhaus will appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary examination.