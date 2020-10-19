Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque resident's front yard

Kai Porter
Updated: October 19, 2020 06:07 PM
Created: October 19, 2020 05:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A naked man was caught on camera stealing a Biden/Harris campaign sign from an Albuquerque resident’s front yard over the weekend.
Footage from the homeowner’s Ring security camera show the man walk up from the darkness, snatch the sign out of the ground, then disappear under the moonlight.
The person who posted the video on Reddit said it happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning in the Altura Park neighborhood.
A neighbor eventually found the sign discarded two streets away and returned it.
This isn’t the first time someone has let loose on a presidential campaign sign in Albuquerque.
Last month, a viral video from Facebook showed a man—fully clothed—hacking up a Trump sign with a machete on an Albuquerque street corner.
APD said the incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about the stripped stealer is asked to contact 242-COPS.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company