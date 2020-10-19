Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque resident's front yard | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque resident's front yard

Kai Porter
Updated: October 19, 2020 06:07 PM
Created: October 19, 2020 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A naked man was caught on camera stealing a Biden/Harris campaign sign from an Albuquerque resident’s front yard over the weekend.

Footage from the homeowner’s Ring security camera show the man walk up from the darkness, snatch the sign out of the ground, then disappear under the moonlight.

Advertisement

The person who posted the video on Reddit said it happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning in the Altura Park neighborhood. 

A neighbor eventually found the sign discarded two streets away and returned it.

This isn’t the first time someone has let loose on a presidential campaign sign in Albuquerque. 

Last month, a viral video from Facebook showed a man—fully clothed—hacking up a Trump sign with a machete on an Albuquerque street corner.

APD said the incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about the stripped stealer is asked to contact 242-COPS.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
New Mexico Tech closes campus Monday after several weekend parties
New Mexico Tech closes campus Monday after several weekend parties
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 448 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 448 additional COVID-19 cases
Luna Wildfire burns more than 10,000 acres in Carson National Forest
Luna Wildfire burns more than 10,000 acres in Carson National Forest
New Mexico hospitals face staffing shortages as COVID hospitalizations continue to rise
New Mexico hospitals face staffing shortages as COVID hospitalizations continue to rise
Advertisement


Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque resident's front yard
Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque resident's front yard
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 518 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 518 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday
undefined
Democrats continue to outpace Republicans in early voting
Democrats continue to outpace Republicans in early voting
Lovelace changes visitation policy to protect people from COVID-19
Lovelace changes visitation policy to protect people from COVID-19