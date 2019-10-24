Video of man spanking dog sparks debate

Nicoll was so concerned, she contacted the authorities and posted the video online, hoping to identify the man.

“I do think he was out of line,” she said. “I think it was extreme"

The dog’s owner, Gilberto Gonzalez, defended his actions.

“I was afraid that she might be running around and some people would come around and pick her up,” he said.

Gonzalez said the 14-month-old dog escaped, and he found her in the neighbor’s yard before spanking her.

Bella did not show signs of abuse, and she didn’t appear to be scared of Gonzalez.

Despite defending his actions, Gonzalez said he wouldn’t hit his dog again.

A spokesperson for Animal Welfare said the case is under review.

Gonzalez is not charged with a crime.