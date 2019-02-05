Video posted online shows middle school students fighting
Brittany Costello
February 05, 2019 06:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A parent reached out to KOB 4 who says that her child goes to James Monroe Middle School and a disturbing video was sent to her.
There are five different fights that are recorded and labeled. The parent said that the fights all appear to happen in central parts of the school, with handfuls of others watching on, cheering and recording.
KOB 4 reached out to APS to ask whether the middle school has seen an uptick in fights and school policies and procedures.
APS said that "the district does not comment on violence posted anonymously to the internet for several reasons. To their knowledge, there is no means to verify the authenticity of the videos."
APS is not confirming that this happened at one of their schools.
Updated: February 05, 2019 06:25 PM
Created: February 05, 2019 06:13 PM
