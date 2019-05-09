Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting

A spokesperson for Albuquerque Public Schools said the district is aware of this fight being promoted on social media and that the students are being disciplined.

APS said the students who recorded the fight are using social media as a platform to promote and encourage this behavior. They said there is no value to showing youth violence other than to gratify those involved and encourage action for more attention.

The parent said he spoke with the Tony Hillerman Middle School principal and the dean of students. He said he's happy with the course the district is taking right now.