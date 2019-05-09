Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting
Joy Wang
May 09, 2019 10:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two middle school students fought at an Albuquerque city park while dozens watched and recorded. The students were from Tony Hillerman Middle School.
One concerned parent learned about the fight on the neighborhood app, NextDoor. Then, his child showed him the post on social media.
"The kids who were fighting rallied up everyone," he said. "There was about 30 kids that got on the bus and it was all preplanned."
A spokesperson for Albuquerque Public Schools said the district is aware of this fight being promoted on social media and that the students are being disciplined.
APS said the students who recorded the fight are using social media as a platform to promote and encourage this behavior. They said there is no value to showing youth violence other than to gratify those involved and encourage action for more attention.
The parent said he spoke with the Tony Hillerman Middle School principal and the dean of students. He said he's happy with the course the district is taking right now.
Updated: May 09, 2019 10:13 PM
Created: May 09, 2019 09:10 PM
