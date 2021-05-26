Video: Robbery suspect livestreams ambulance ride after being shot by victim

EMT: Was it a handgun?

Kennedy: It was a handgun I believe.

Kennedy has since been released from the hospital, and made his first court appearance Wednesday on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to the criminal complaint, Kennedy forced his way into a couple’s apartment near I-40 and Juan Tabo Friday morning by threatening to shoot the victim, and hitting the victim in the head with a handgun. The victim’s girlfriend was inside the apartment hiding in the bathroom.

Kennedy allegedly stole the couple’s cell phones, wallet, and demanded their car keys before leaving the apartment.

Court documents state the victim armed himself with a handgun, and then shot Kennedy when he returned to the apartment. The victim told investigators he looked outside to see if the suspect left, and saw the suspect running straight at him. That’s when the victim fired multiple shots at Kennedy “in fear for his life”.

After the struggle, Kennedy managed to leave the crime scene and go to his mother’s house. His mother called 911 when he came home, and said he would not tell her how he got shot.

Kennedy has been arrested multiple times and is on parole for robbery. Court documents revealed he was wearing a GPS monitor, but parole officers believe he tampered with it.

Prosecutors have filed a pre-trial detention motion to keep Kennedy in jail until trial.