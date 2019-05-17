Video shows APD officers confronting home invasion suspect
Kai Porter
May 17, 2019 05:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department released video of an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting occurred on April 18.
The video shows the moment three officers confronted the suspect, 19-year-old Dominic Detwiler, who was sitting on steps at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.
Officers suspected Detwiler, the suspect in a home invasion, had a gun.
Instead of complying with orders to keep his hands where officers could see them, police say Detwiler opened fire on them.
Officers returned fire, hitting Detwiler twice. He remains hospitalized.
Detwiler is facing charges of robbery and assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon.
The officers say Detwiler was holding this loaded handgun at the time, but was not pointing it at the officers when he was shot.
This was the first police shooting involving the three officers. They have all returned to duty.
Credits
Created: May 17, 2019 05:33 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved