Video shows APD officers confronting home invasion suspect

Officers suspected Detwiler, the suspect in a home invasion, had a gun.

Instead of complying with orders to keep his hands where officers could see them, police say Detwiler opened fire on them.

Officers returned fire, hitting Detwiler twice. He remains hospitalized.

Detwiler is facing charges of robbery and assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon.

The officers say Detwiler was holding this loaded handgun at the time, but was not pointing it at the officers when he was shot.

This was the first police shooting involving the three officers. They have all returned to duty.