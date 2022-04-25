Video shows car hitting APS school bus

"They were racing," said the bus driver.

The school bus driver told police what he saw.

"There were two, a white car and the Mustang that's there, all damaged. They were speeding on each lane. And the guy didn't have anywhere to go - so when I was across, this guy was beating him so he just went straight into me," said the school bus driver.

Police say the man driving the mangled Mustang was Mario Perez.

"I'm not going anywhere. I'm not going anywhere. I can't even walk," said Perez.

Perez, seen in a hospital bed, is told by officers he's now in police custody. They do not discuss the details of the crash.

Police then interviewed witnesses in the following days.

"How fast do you think they were going?"

“Honestly, if I had to guess, I would say 110. They were going fast!"

Seven children were taken to the hospital for injuries ranging from bruises to a broken leg.

Perez is charged with reckless driving causing great bodily injury. Prosecutors tried to keep him in jail until his trial, but Judge Alisa Hart let him out of jail earlier this month with some conditions.

"You are not to drive while this case is pending, any questions about that?” asked Hart.

“No ma'am, not at all,” said Perez.

KOB 4 asked APD about the other alleged driver that was racing with Perez, and they say they have strong leads on the other alleged driver - and the investigation continues.






