Video shows devastating emotional toll of DWI crash that left 2 children dead

Ortiz had apparently asked Martinez to drive her and her kids home.

Ortiz admitted to the officer that she had a drank "a six-pack." and claimed Martinez was also drinking.

Paramedics later declared two kids, Ortiz's two-month-old son and Martinez's seven-year-old daughter, dead.

Ortiz was detained at the hospital. She was one curtain away from Martinez, who was hooked up to breathing tubes and unable to respond to police.

At one point, Ortiz is heard asking whether her son is OK.

Later, family members showed up to the hospital and were seen sobbing as they learned about the children.

Eventually, both women were arrested.

Ortiz is out of jail, while she awaits trial. Martinez was held until trial, which is scheduled for 2022.