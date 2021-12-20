Video shows domestic violence suspect slip out of handcuffs while in custody

Brittany Costello
Updated: December 20, 2021 10:15 PM
Created: December 20, 2021 06:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A BCSO deputy shot and killed a man at an apartment complex near Coors and Montano earlier this month. Authorities said they were responding to a domestic violence call when things escalated.
The suspect in that domestic violence call was 41-year-old Mario Diaz. Deputies had him in a squad car, cuffed, when he slipped the cuffs off and tried to flee.
Deputies said they chased him down and had to taze him twice in an effort to get him to comply. They said that didn't work, and there was a struggle with one of the deputies. BCSO officials said they believe that deputy was concerned about her weapon getting in the wrong hands, and then shots were fired shortly after.
BCSO officials said two deputies were involved in the deadly shooting, but only one deputy actually fired a weapon. Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies said Diaz did have some criminal history, including another alleged incident of domestic violence just about a year ago. In that case, the charges were dropped.
