Video shows domestic violence suspect slip out of handcuffs while in custody

Deputies said they chased him down and had to taze him twice in an effort to get him to comply. They said that didn't work, and there was a struggle with one of the deputies. BCSO officials said they believe that deputy was concerned about her weapon getting in the wrong hands, and then shots were fired shortly after.

BCSO officials said two deputies were involved in the deadly shooting, but only one deputy actually fired a weapon. Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.