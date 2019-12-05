Video shows first ART bus crash | KOB 4
Video shows first ART bus crash

Kai Porter
Updated: December 05, 2019 05:37 PM
Created: December 05, 2019 04:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque released surveillance video that shows the first ART bus crash. The bus collided with a truck on Wednesday.

The video shows the bus heading east on Central near 52nd Street.

Investigators say a truck, in the left turn lane, ran a red light, causing the bus to slam into the side of the truck.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No one on the bus was hurt.

However, the bus was taken out of service because of the damage.


