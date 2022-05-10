Video shows forest worker welding during Stage II fire restrictions

Posters on Facebook weren't happy about it.

"Rules for thee, but not for me!" wrote one post with a pair of angry emojis.

So KOB 4 contacted the forest service to find out what's going on. Turns out, the forest service granted itself an exemption and sent KOB 4 the following statement:

"During fire restrictions, National Forests sometimes authorize exemptions on a site-by-site basis. In this case, the Forest Service has an immediate need to build a fence around a stream to protect an endangered species that lives in the area."

And those exemptions are laid out on the second page of the order, saying, “Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this Order."

The Forest Service says in this case, their contractor has to follow safety protocols, including having a fire watchman, water on site and remaining on site for one hour after they complete their work. They also say area firefighters and the sheriff's office are doing regular check-ins.

People on Facebook still weren't happy - with one writing: "When they burn us down they may rethink this exemption. There won't be a forest left to manage."

The U.S. Forest Service has been feeling a lot of heat during this wildfire outbreak -- largely because two of them started as prescribed burns.