Video shows high-speed chase on I-25

“Most people do not pull to the right as they're supposed to,” said Bernalillo police chief Tom Romero.

The officer tried to stop the car three times.

"The officer jumped out of his car, started giving commands for them to get out of the vehicle,” Romero said.

The men eventually jumped out of the car and hopped into a pickup that was following them.

“When this occurred, at that point, none of the officers involved responding knew what was happening,” Romero said. “We, at that point, felt like it could be a carjacking.”

Police eventually lost sight of the truck in southeast Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Police department set up a police perimeter but did not find the suspects that night.

However, on March 2, Alex Apodaca was located and arrested. Police believe two other people, who have not been arrested, were involved in the chase.