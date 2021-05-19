Video shows hit-and-run outside liquor store in southeast Albuquerque

"He got up and walked off and I was like 'Oh my God he just walked off.' I think they were both drinking. I would have thought so any way,” Lucero said.

"And it was like, is that really the life, is it really happening or are they just playing the part? I was in shock. I just stood there staring. And he walked off like he was fine," she added.

KOB 4 reached out to Stadium Liquors, but they declined to comment.

KOB 4 also reached out to APD to find out if there is an open investigation about the incident, but did not hear back.



