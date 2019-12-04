Video shows how an inmate escaped from a New Mexico jail | KOB 4
Video shows how an inmate escaped from a New Mexico jail

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 04, 2019 12:55 PM
Created: December 04, 2019 12:38 PM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — The inmate who sprung himself from the San Miguel County Detention Center in Las Vegas turned himself in on Monday. Now we’re getting a first-hand look at how he managed to escape.

Felix Romero, 22, used nothing more than a blanket to make his way out and over a towering barbed wire fence. Video shows Romero walking away from the detention center on Saturday.

It wasn’t until Monday that Romero walked into the New Mexico State Police office in Las Vegas and surrendered peacefully, according to police.  

He was originally jailed on charges he failed to appear and for a probation violation. Police say Romero has a history with the law. 

His rap sheet includes trafficking a controlled substance, battery on a peace officer, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and criminal damage to property.


