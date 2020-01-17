Video shows man stealing rain barrel from Albuquerque property

The thief starts to drive off, but then goes back for some piping.

“I was pissed, not shocked. I was pissed because the guy had the balls to come up to my gate and just taking something out of my yard,” LaCour said. “That was just disrespectful and I didn't appreciate that very much"

LaCour has taken precautions – in case the thief comes back.

“I have some other things in my front yard and I've gone around and just got locks for all of them and bolted them down and tied them to the house,” he said. “This is sad. This is sad that I have to go to this extent to protect my own property."

LaCour is asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video to call police.