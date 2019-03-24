Video shows moments after possible street racing crash
Ryan Laughlin
March 24, 2019 10:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New cell phone video shows the moments after a fatal crash that police believe was possibly caused by illegal street racing.
In the video, cars are dodging the victim's body on Louisana around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Neighbors had heard a bang and one man got out his phone to capture the moments following the crash that killed one woman.
After the car hit the woman, it veered into a nearby apartment building. A bicyclist had stopped the help the men in the car. Two men could be seen clearly distressed and shaken up.
Police say four men were in the car. Three of the four were in critical condition on Saturday night, but they're all in stable condition as of Sunday. Kirtland Air Force Base say at least four airmen were involved in the crash.
Warning: the video above is considered graphic.
