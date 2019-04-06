Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Chuck Boyd had his 2003 Harley Davidson was stolen outside a northeast Albuquerque liquor store Thursday afternoon.
"Unfortunately I only have liability on it, so I'm not going to be able to claim it on my insurance," Boyd said.
Surveillance video from the store shows Boyd pull up, lock the ignition and then head inside. A few minutes later, a man hops on the motorcycle and manages to start it up.
"I did lock the motorcycle ignition so he very quickly knew what he was doing, stuck something in the ignition, popped the lock and then took the motorcycle in 30 seconds," he said. "It was gone quick."
As the video shows, the man backs the motorcycle out of the parking space and drives off with it. Moments later, Boyd comes out of the store and realizes it's gone.
He's hoping someone recognizes the thief so he can get his motorcycle back, and he wants to warn other bikers to be aware.
