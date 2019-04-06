Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds

Kai Porter
April 06, 2019 06:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Chuck Boyd had his 2003 Harley Davidson was stolen outside a northeast Albuquerque liquor store Thursday afternoon. 

Advertisement

"Unfortunately I only have liability on it, so I'm not going to be able to claim it on my insurance," Boyd said.

Surveillance video from the store shows Boyd pull up, lock the ignition and then head inside. A few minutes later, a man hops on the motorcycle and manages to start it up.

"I did lock the motorcycle ignition so he very quickly knew what he was doing, stuck something in the ignition, popped the lock and then took the motorcycle in 30 seconds," he said. "It was gone quick."

As the video shows, the man backs the motorcycle out of the parking space and drives off with it. Moments later, Boyd comes out of the store and realizes it's gone.

He's hoping someone recognizes the thief so he can get his motorcycle back, and he wants to warn other bikers to be aware.

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: April 06, 2019 06:07 PM
Created: April 06, 2019 05:04 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 2 people found dead in University area
APD: 2 people found dead in University area
Mom says 5-year-old allegedly killed by father had autism
Mom says 5-year-old allegedly killed by father had autism
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
BCSO provides updates on 2 separate homicides in SW Albuquerque
BCSO provides updates on 2 separate homicides in SW Albuquerque
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
Advertisement




Police are searching for missing 8-month-old baby
Ethan Murray at 3 months old
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
APD: 2 people found dead in University area
APD: 2 people found dead in University area
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Mom says 5-year-old allegedly killed by father had autism
Mom says 5-year-old allegedly killed by father had autism