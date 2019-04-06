Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds

"I did lock the motorcycle ignition so he very quickly knew what he was doing, stuck something in the ignition, popped the lock and then took the motorcycle in 30 seconds," he said. "It was gone quick."

As the video shows, the man backs the motorcycle out of the parking space and drives off with it. Moments later, Boyd comes out of the store and realizes it's gone.

He's hoping someone recognizes the thief so he can get his motorcycle back, and he wants to warn other bikers to be aware.