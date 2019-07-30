Video shows NMSP officer rescuing man from Big-I flyover | KOB 4
Video shows NMSP officer rescuing man from Big-I flyover

Patrick Hayes
July 30, 2019 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico State Police officer rescued a man who was threatening to jump from an overpass at the Big I Tuesday morning.

“He was clearly distraught, having some type of mental crisis,” said NMSP officer Ray Wilson. "After about 15 to 20 minutes, officers were able to successfully remove him from that ledge and get him into a place of safety."

Wilson said officers train for life-saving situations.

“In the academy, we receive about 40 hours of training initially and then we update that training every two years with at least two hours of update training,” Wilson said.

The man who was rescued was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

He is not facing any charges.

Updated: July 30, 2019 05:08 PM
Created: July 30, 2019 04:26 PM

