Video shows police fatally shooting domestic abuse suspect

Kai Porter
Updated: April 30, 2022 06:25 PM
Created: April 30, 2022 05:00 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – For the first time, we are seeing the moment two Rio Rancho police officers shot and killed a domestic violence suspect in January. And we hear his family members frantically telling police how he was hurting them.
Body camera video shows Rio Rancho police officers responding to a domestic violence incident last January at a home on Platinum Drive. Just seconds after entering the home, two officers shoot the suspect several times.
Officer: "Rio Rancho police! Rio Rancho Police Department! Let me see your hands…. (gunshots) shots fired shots fired…"
Suspect – 42-year-old John Paul Romero was killed.
Police say a woman called 911 reporting her son was armed with a knife – and harming family members in the home.
"He wanted to kill us both!"
"Yeah, he had two knives!"
The body camera video shows officers speaking with family members after the shooting. Two of those family members were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
"You need stitches!"
"What the hell happened? I was asleep. I don't even know what happened. I just got home and I was going to get some ice and he came after Max because Max was barking at him, and he was going to get him."
Police say Romero was still holding the knife when officers arrived and opened fire.
"If you guys hadn't have come when you did he would have stabbed me. Actually, he already did."
