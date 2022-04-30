Video shows police fatally shooting domestic abuse suspect

Police say a woman called 911 reporting her son was armed with a knife – and harming family members in the home.

"He wanted to kill us both!"

"Yeah, he had two knives!"

The body camera video shows officers speaking with family members after the shooting. Two of those family members were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

"You need stitches!"

"What the hell happened? I was asleep. I don't even know what happened. I just got home and I was going to get some ice and he came after Max because Max was barking at him, and he was going to get him."

Police say Romero was still holding the knife when officers arrived and opened fire.

"If you guys hadn't have come when you did he would have stabbed me. Actually, he already did."