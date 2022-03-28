Video shows police impersonator block family in driveway | KOB 4
Video shows police impersonator block family in driveway

Spencer Schacht
Updated: March 28, 2022 06:40 PM
Created: March 28, 2022 03:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a scary weekend for one family who says a man blocked them in their driveway and claimed he was a police officer as he barked orders from his car. 

From the video,  it is unclear if he was armed but the man has flashing lights mounted in his car and was yelling commands that usually come from officers. 

The post about this bizarre and scary interaction spread quickly on a local Facebook crime watch page. And it includes another claim from someone else saying the same thing happened to them this weekend. 

KOB 4’s Spencer Schacht reached out to APD to see if these folks have filed reports. An APD spokesperson says they are aware of these incidents and they are investigating. 

They also added if you see this man or if he tries to corner you, the best things to do are: 

  •  If you have concerns someone is not an officer and is pulling you over, pull into a well lit, busy area and call 911.
  • Dispatch can confirm to you if the individual is an officer or not and if they are not, they can help.
  •  If someone also happens to be near any of the city’s substations, pull in there and call 911.

