Video shows sportsmanship after violent YAFL brawl

After last week's brawl and emergency meeting, they decided more unity is needed. A player from the Rio Grande Ravens suggested they start their game against the Volcano Vista Hawks with a prayer.

“We did get direction to reiterate good sportsmanship conduct policy and to closely follow it, I know some coaches do not closely follow it and have strayed away from it,” said Carroll.

Now other coaches and students are trying to get the league on the right path.

“I believe it is the first step in solving the problem, it's not going to be the end all of everything, but it is a step in the right direction,” said Carroll.

KOB 4 did reach out to members of the YAFL board to get their reaction to the video — they have not responded yet — but coaches said they hope this good sportsmanship continues.