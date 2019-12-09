Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: December 09, 2019 05:34 PM
Created: December 09, 2019 04:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Yoga studios in Albuquerque have become targets for thieves.
Surveillance video from Sweat Yoga Studio, on Osuna near Jefferson, shows a woman posing as a yoga student, and swiping wallets last Tuesday.
“She gave us a fake name a fake, fake email and fake phone number,” said Marisa Johnson, owner of Sweat Yoga Studio.
Johnson said the woman stole a total of five wallets.
“I think she needs to be stopped. I think she probably needs help,” Johnson said. “This seems to be a pattern. I just want it stopped, and if she needs help, I want her to get the help she needs.”
Several yoga studios in Albuquerque have reported similar thefts-- with similar descriptions of a suspect.
Since the incident, the SWEAT Yoga studio stepped up its security protocol, and plans on installing new large lockers for their clients.
