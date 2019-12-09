Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: December 09, 2019 05:34 PM
Created: December 09, 2019 04:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Yoga studios in Albuquerque have become targets for thieves.

Surveillance video from Sweat Yoga Studio, on Osuna near Jefferson, shows a woman posing as a yoga student, and swiping wallets last Tuesday.

Advertisement

“She gave us a fake name a fake, fake email and fake phone number,” said Marisa Johnson, owner of Sweat Yoga Studio.

Johnson said the woman stole a total of five wallets.

“I think she needs to be stopped. I think she probably needs help,” Johnson said. “This seems to be a pattern. I just want it stopped, and if she needs help, I want her to get the help she needs.”

Several yoga studios in Albuquerque have reported similar thefts-- with similar descriptions of a suspect.

Since the incident, the SWEAT Yoga studio stepped up its security protocol, and plans on installing new large lockers for their clients.
 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man arrested after allegedly committing record-breaking homicide in Albuquerque
Man arrested after allegedly committing record-breaking homicide in Albuquerque
Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio
Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio
South Valley barbershop gives kids free haircuts to help families for the holidays
South Valley barbershop gives kids free haircuts to help families for the holidays
Scientist claims she got sick after exposure to rodent 'infestation'
Scientist claims she got sick after exposure to rodent 'infestation'
BCSO release more details about deputy-involved shooting
BCSO release more details about deputy-involved shooting
Advertisement


Keller speaks on record-setting homicide
Keller speaks on record-setting homicide
BCSO release more details about deputy-involved shooting
BCSO release more details about deputy-involved shooting
Man arrested after allegedly committing record-breaking homicide in Albuquerque
Man arrested after allegedly committing record-breaking homicide in Albuquerque
Advocates petition to allow medical cannabis to be administered to animals
Advocates petition to allow medical cannabis to be administered to animals
Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio
Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio