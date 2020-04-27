Video: Thief robs Nob Hill juice bar at gunpoint

Fellows said the thief took off with $96 and as well as her sense of security.

She said it makes her think all the businesses closures due to the pandemic are creating targets. With more people wearing masks in public, it also makes it easier for people to conceal their identity.

"I think we need to get the other stores in the area open. I mean Nob Hill is only one of many areas in the city that are ghost towns, It really is, and if there were other businesses that were open, there was more traffic in the area, I think that's going to discourage it," Fellows said.

APD said they've seen an increase in burglaries due to closed businesses and have set up patrols to monitor some of those locations.

Fellows' biggest concern is that the criminal was not a run-of-the-mill criminal, but one of many people who are now in a tough spot due to the virus.

"The more people get desperate, the more this stuff Is going to happen," she said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police.