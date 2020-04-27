Video: Thief robs Nob Hill juice bar at gunpoint | KOB 4
Video: Thief robs Nob Hill juice bar at gunpoint

Brittany Costello
Created: April 27, 2020 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A recently reopened Nob Hill juice bar was robbed at gunpoint Monday.  Squeezed Juice Bar had been closed for four weeks before reopening last Wednesday. 

Video surveillance showed a man with a bandana over his face walking into the empty store around 9 a.m. He appeared to be fumbling around with a gun in his hand as the Squeezed employee opened the register.

As the suspect starts digging through the cash register, the employee takes off looking for help.

"There's very, very few of us that are open down there, so we're asking for trouble because there's nobody around. You know, he ran down the street, didn't see a single person, so you know that sets us up for this to happen, very easily I think," said Vickie Fellows, owner of Squeezed.

Fellows said the thief took off with $96 and as well as her sense of security.

She said it makes her think all the businesses closures due to the pandemic are creating targets. With more people wearing masks in public, it also makes it easier for people to conceal their identity.

"I think we need to get the other stores in the area open. I mean Nob Hill is only one of many areas in the city that are ghost towns, It really is, and if there were other businesses that were open, there was more traffic in the area, I think that's going to discourage it," Fellows said.

APD said they've seen an increase in burglaries due to closed businesses and have set up patrols to monitor some of those locations.

Fellows' biggest concern is that the criminal was not a run-of-the-mill criminal, but one of many people who are now in a  tough spot due to the virus.

"The more people get desperate, the more this stuff Is going to happen," she said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police.


