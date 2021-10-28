Video: Truck crashes into home of Gallup family

Pairett said crews spent the next three hours assessing damage, making sure the home was safe for the family, "and made sure that they had a place to stay for that night,” he said. “We didn't want anybody to stay in that home overnight."



Community members set up a GoFundMe page for the family of three, who run a photography business from their home. Now they say they are working to rebuild what was lost.



"There were priceless heirlooms that have been destroyed,” Hudgeons said. “I didn't—I literally didn't know-- the shock was great. I just couldn't believe what I was seeing."



Even though the damage to the home was severe, both the family and fire marshal said the situation could have been a lot worse, had the couple and their young daughter been home.

"If that child has been playing in the yard on her bicycle, you know it could have ended her life,” Pairett said. “So a split second of looking at your phone or making a phone call or sending a text, it could change somebody else's life. A second of being distracted could change someone's life forever."