Video: Wisconsin kidnapper fights New Mexico inmate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jake Patterson got into a fight not long after he was transferred to a New Mexico prison from Wisconsin. He is known for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.
Jake Patterson was transferred to a prison in New Mexico in July. Wisconsin corrections officials had recommended that Patterson be moved due to security concerns because of his case's notoriety. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections refused to even say which prison Patterson would be housed.
Surveillance video from a New Mexico prison shows an inmate confronting Patterson in August. Reportedly, the inmate told Patterson to leave the pod because of what he did to the Closs family. Patterson punches him and they begin to fight until a prison staffer fires a bean bag round at them.
