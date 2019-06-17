Video: Woman steals two iPhones from Pho Bar
Christina Rodriguez
June 17, 2019 10:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Rio Rancho business wants to find the woman who stole from their employees.
It all happened at Pho Bar on Southern Boulevard, and the cameras were rolling.
An employee told KOB 4 that a woman came in and asked a question.
When the employee left the counter to go and get an answer, the woman walks behind the counter and took two iPhones.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the restaurant at (505) 944-9150.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 17, 2019 10:41 PM
Created: June 17, 2019 09:19 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved