Videos show shooting, possible person of interest in triple homicide investigation

A different video, provided by CPR 2U New Mexico, shows a person without a shirt running on Virginia Street.

"The reason we have it in here is because of the amount of crime that we've had around this building," said Victor Segura, owner of CPR 2U New Mexico.

The person has multiple tattoos, including a cross on his chest. He was holding what appears to be a shirt under his arm. He also appeared to have a cell phone in his hand.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect can contact police at 242-COPS.