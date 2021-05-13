Videos show shooting, possible person of interest in triple homicide investigation

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 13, 2021 06:12 PM
Created: May 13, 2021 04:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Security video shows a shooting that could be connected to Wednesday's triple homicide in Albuquerque.
Peterson Properties posted the video on Facebook. It shows a person near a car as shots were fired.
"This is a camera that faces north to the street Cutler, so it captures the alley that is just north of our building," Peterson said.
He added that the video has been shared with police.
A different video, provided by CPR 2U New Mexico, shows a person without a shirt running on Virginia Street.
"The reason we have it in here is because of the amount of crime that we've had around this building," said Victor Segura, owner of CPR 2U New Mexico.
The person has multiple tattoos, including a cross on his chest. He was holding what appears to be a shirt under his arm. He also appeared to have a cell phone in his hand.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect can contact police at 242-COPS.
