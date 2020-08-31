Vietnam veteran Tom Baca dies at age 74

KOB Web Staff
August 31, 2020
Created: August 31, 2020 09:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tom Baca, the twin brother of former Albuquerque Mayor Jim Baca, has passed away at the age of 74.
The Vietnam War veteran's heroism led to one of the most well-known rescues during the war. He shared the battlefield – and a 50-year friendship – with Jack Swickard, another veteran who calls New Mexico home.
"It hit me about as hard as when my mother and father died," Swickard said. "That's how close Tom was to me."
Swickard said Baca was a kind and generous person.
Baca, alongside Swickard, had saved dozens of lives on May 14, 1967 during a daring rescue mission. Baca was featured in a documentary just last year, sharing stories of the war. The director of that documentary called Baca "a beautiful soul."
Swickard said Tom died of a stroke after battling cancer. There is a tribute to Tom Baca at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire.
