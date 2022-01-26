Viewer photos of New Mexico's winter storm | KOB 4
Viewer photos of New Mexico's winter storm

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 26, 2022 05:25 PM
Created: January 26, 2022 03:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Many folks are enjoying all that snow from the fast moving winter storm that hit New Mexico overnight. And many people at home are helping tell the story.

“Actually, it started snowing before I went to bed last night,” said Karen Beck, Edgewood resident. 

The snowfall in Edgewood was not a surprise. 

“Brett Luna told us it was coming, said it was coming Sunday and Monday as I was watching the news,” said Chris Wolthuis, another Edgewood resident. 

It made for slick roads Wednesday morning.

"I had to put it in four-wheel drive because we got a little bit of wind last night, so there was drifts," said Beck.  

Off the roads -- it made for a pretty sight. Ray Spain sent photos to KOB 4 from his home in the southeastern part of town. Snow blanketed the ground, dusting tree branches and piling high on furniture. 

Michelle Chavez captured a similar scene at her home. She busted out the tape measure – and measured just under 4 inches, piled up at her place. 

A healthy dose of snowfall was a welcome sight in northern New Mexico as well. Images from Charles Weber's surveillance camera showed the snow covering the ground and cars in Mora. 

Click on the video above to see viewer images of New Mexico’s winter storm. 









 


