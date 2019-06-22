Vigil held for man shot, killed outside Central Grill

Meanwhile, the suspected killer is still on the loose.

"He will get what he deserves for what he did," said Candelaria's niece, who did not want to be named.

In January, police said a man shot and killed Candelaria near the Central Grill at Rio Grande and Central. The incident reportedly started when the suspected gunman tried to steal Candelaria's bike.

The suspect led police on a 13-hour chase through the Bosque, but escaped. Local law enforcement spent days searching the area for him.

"There's somebody out there who knows something and it's just a matter of time," Aguilar said.

The Albuquerque Police Department told KOB 4 they are still investigating and the case remains open.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.