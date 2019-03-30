Vigil held for woman killed in possible street racing crash | KOB 4
Vigil held for woman killed in possible street racing crash

Christina Rodriguez
March 30, 2019 09:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With candles lit, family and friends gathered on Saturday night to remember 39-year-old Angelica Baca.

Baca was crossing the street in southeast Albuquerque last week when she was hit by a car and killed.

The driver of the car was taken into custody and police are looking into whether street racing played a role in the crash. It happened on Louisana near Gibson.

Her loved ones gathered at the spot where she died to share special memories and sell baked goods to raise money for her funeral.

Rhonda Henson, Baca's mother, says she hopes her daughter's death is a wake-up call for others.

"She loved people, she loved everything, you know, she loved her kids and her family," she said. "So come on, let's stop racing, the hurting, the killing, you know, let's just be together."

Baca's children were also at the vigil. Her family says she loved life, music and was a happy person.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: March 30, 2019 09:08 PM
Created: March 30, 2019 08:46 PM

