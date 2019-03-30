Vigil held for woman killed in possible street racing crash

Her loved ones gathered at the spot where she died to share special memories and sell baked goods to raise money for her funeral.

Rhonda Henson, Baca's mother, says she hopes her daughter's death is a wake-up call for others.

"She loved people, she loved everything, you know, she loved her kids and her family," she said. "So come on, let's stop racing, the hurting, the killing, you know, let's just be together."

Baca's children were also at the vigil. Her family says she loved life, music and was a happy person.