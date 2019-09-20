Vintage, military aircraft to be on display at Double Eagle II Airport

The Chile Flight crew will fly in formation during the national anthem. They’re made up of seven pilots who own “home-built” planes.

Since 2012, they have flown over 400 times, according to a teammate John “Viking” Nystrom.

Every Saturday morning, the crew meets up at the Double Eagle II Airport to fly.

They do briefings before and after to make sure they’re performing well.

"We fly formation, and there's a national organization that sets rules and specifications, and we all adhere to that,” said another crew member, Steve “Boo” Booher.

"We enjoy flying with one another. We trust one another, when we do formation flying. You have to trust the other guy cause you're flying pretty close,” said Nystrom.

The Chile Flight doesn’t actively recruit members, but do welcome anyone who is interested in joining.

However, they have to prove they have the skills and training to fly with them.