Violence at YAFL games raises concerns, prompts emergency meeting

"Sometimes YAFL has turned a blind eye to infractions because of the people who are committing the infractions,” he said. “So YAFL needs to take and make an attempt to clean up the game and to have zero tolerance, no matter who's violating, and actually enforce their rules that they themselves have set up."

KOB 4 reached out to the Young American Football League for comment. They sent this statement:

"There have been recent incidents regarding poor coaches and parent/fan behavior at our NMYAFL games. This behavior has recently affected the integrity of our game and the safety of our youth who participate as players. NMYAFL is committed to ensuring our youth are able to participate in football and cheer competitions safely. The league board of directors will be meeting with all head coaches for a mandatory in-person meeting to address this issue directly. Each coach will be reminded of the Coaches Code of Conduct policy and a zero tolerance of unsportsmanlike behavior by the league going forward. Each head coach will be required to hold a parent meeting to discuss the Parent and Player Code of Conduct policy. Each head coach and team will be required to acknowledge before resuming games. NMYAFL is dedicated to providing the youth an opportunity to participate in a program designed to build leadership skills, character and good sportsmanship."

EMERGENCY MEETING

People associated with the league admit there have been issues over the years – but this is the worst they've seen.

In fact, KOB 4 spoke to many parents and coaches about the violence at these games, but none of them would go on camera because they're worried about retaliation, including a grandmother who was at a game over the weekend when the brawl started.

She said she was mad and scared, but mostly sad because her grandson had to see grown adults act that way.

"I told him it's not OK, and I want you to know that this was not OK," she said. "And I told him, you know, this is not how anybody, I said this is not how adults should behave."

"It's extremely disappointing," said Michael Storms, the president-elect for the New Mexico YAFL board of directors. "You know, it's little kids playing football. It's about the kids. You know, for coaches to be mad at a referee and then take that out on other parents and then start that fight, it's just a shame."

Storms was very frank with the coaches – if they can't control the parents or the sideline, they have to ask for help. Coaches can also talk to league commissioners and flag their own games for extra assistance. The venue has IPS security and Bernalillo County deputies on site most weeks. Storms said they've seen yelling matches between parents before, but nothing has ever reached this level.

Storms also said the coaches learned a lesson in controlling issues on the sidelines. At this time, there are no plans for banning anyone from the games. The season will continue as planned.