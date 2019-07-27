Violent Crimes call out made after man found injured in street | KOB 4
Advertisement

Violent Crimes call out made after man found injured in street

Marian Camacho
July 27, 2019 03:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police initiated a Violent Crimes callout after a man was located in a street suffering from multiple injuries.

Advertisement

According to police, the man was found in the middle of the steet on Pennsylvania near Chico. Officers say he was suffering from unknown trauma.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say based on the severity of his injuries, a Violent Crimes call out was made.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB for updates.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: July 27, 2019 03:52 PM
Created: July 27, 2019 10:30 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One person injured in explosion at Nob Hill motel
One person injured in explosion at Nob Hill motel
Violent Crimes call out made after man found injured in street
Violent Crimes call out made after man found injured in street
Bobcat preying on chickens in Rio Rancho neighborhood
Bobcat preying on chickens in Rio Rancho neighborhood
Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient
Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Advertisement




One person injured in explosion at Nob Hill motel
One person injured in explosion at Nob Hill motel
Violent Crimes call out made after man found injured in street
Violent Crimes call out made after man found injured in street
Bobcat preying on chickens in Rio Rancho neighborhood
Bobcat preying on chickens in Rio Rancho neighborhood
Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient
Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient
Roswell police investigate woman's death as a homicide
Roswell police investigate woman's death as a homicide