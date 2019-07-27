Violent Crimes call out made after man found injured in street
Marian Camacho
July 27, 2019 03:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police initiated a Violent Crimes callout after a man was located in a street suffering from multiple injuries.
According to police, the man was found in the middle of the steet on Pennsylvania near Chico. Officers say he was suffering from unknown trauma.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say based on the severity of his injuries, a Violent Crimes call out was made.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB for updates.
