Violent teen crime on the rise in Albuquerque

Kassi Nelson
April 24, 2019 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Teen violence is a growing problem in Albuquerque.

According to Alma Rosa Delgado, a trial attorney in the Juvenile Division of the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, 18 teenagers have faced charges for violent crimes in 2019.

In all of 2018, 13 offenders faced “youthful offender charges."

“Those are cases which involve the more violent of our crimes, usually all crimes that involve guns and youth are youthful offender charges,” Delgado said.

The latest case involves 17-year-old Xavier Zamora. He’s accused of carrier a mail carrier in southwest Albuquerque.

“If the trend continues with 18 gun related cases that we filed this year, we're on track to see a total of maybe in the 50s and that would probably be a record breaker for our division in Albuquerque,” Delgado said.

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said some teens turn to gun violence after experiencing a traumatic childhood.

The DA’s office is working with community organizations to help prevent the problem.

Kassi Nelson


Updated: April 24, 2019 06:23 PM
Created: April 24, 2019 06:09 PM

