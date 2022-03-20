Violent weekend crime spree in metro leaves multiple bystanders, officers injured

On Superbowl Sunday, police say about a dozen people were stabbed along Central Avenue by Tobias Quiterrez.

There's also Raphael Marquez accused of kidnapping multiple people, shooting at others, and taking their cars at gunpoint last month. Investigators also believe he is connected to two Albuquerque homicides.

Then there is Jeannine Jaramillo, the woman accused of leading Santa Fe police on a high speed chase that ended with two first responders dead. All of these crimes happening within just a few weeks and all in public places with many people.

What do these suspects have in common? Lengthy criminal histories.

"Look into a crime spree offender's history and guarantee you will not find that they have just started committing crimes on the onset of that crime spree," said retired APD commander Paul Szych.

Szych believes these crime sprees are happening because of courts failing to enact harsher penalties to keep these suspects behind bars.

"They know once they are caught they are going to be released anyways so what do they care and that's scary. We have failed as a society to show these individuals that were once apprehended, we will do everything we can to make sure you are incarcerated," says Szych.

Exactly what people have heard from lawmakers and law enforcement, calling for big changes to stop this kind of violence.

"It's worse than a revolving door, there is no door there," said Szych.



