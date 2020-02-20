Viral couple out thousands of dollars after wedding venue abruptly shuts down

The couple is out more than $2,000 dollars.

“At least if they gave us our money back, we could put, you know, money down on another place,” Christopher said. “We don't have that.”

The only communication Christopher and Kandace have had with Noah’s since it closed was an email.

It reads, “Over the last 13 years Noah's has hosted over 10,000 events including hundreds of couples who, with short notice, had lost their event date at other venues. We were always willing and happy to assist these couples and feel confident that your community of vendors will do likewise."

At this point, Christopher and Kandace are used to their engagement not going according to plan, but at least with the video, they were able to laugh about it. This time, they say it’s different.

“Last time, it was a happy story,” Christopher said. “Now, it's I don’t know, kind of, I don’t know, negative, I guess. Depressing.