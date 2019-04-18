Viral photos allegedly show gross kitchen at local Red Lobster
Ryan Laughlin
April 18, 2019 10:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Red Lobster is promising that one of its Albuquerque restaurants is safe, following a Facebook post by someone claiming to be an employee.
The post has been shared thousands of times, and the woman behind it claims the pictures are of the kitchen at the Red Lobster off Coors Bypass.
KOB 4 went to speak with the General Manager of that Red Lobster, who was aware of the Facebook post but said he could not comment on it. He did say that he doesn't know why people do the things they do.
A corporate spokesperson for Red Lobster said the pictures appear to be from a Red Lobster restaurant at the end of a busy night:
"We take allegations about health and safety very seriously. We have investigated the images and claims being made on social media, and we have found no grounds for concern."
According to Albuquerque Health Inspection records, the restaurant passed its last inspection in February. The inspectors had some concerns — like improper food storage and the facility was inadequately cleaned or maintained. There was also evidence of rodents, insects and animals in the facility.
