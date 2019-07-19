Viral post shows woman impersonating NMDOT worker

The woman posting the alert had said:

"She was claiming to be with the DOT (Department Of Transportation) and she was going around doing car seat checks, she looked at me seen I had kids in my car asked to give them stickers. I took the stickers myself and a little flyer with information on car seats ... she was like ok how many kids are in your car and looked in my window to see and trying to get age."

She said she got a bad feeling and drove off.

NMDOT spokeswoman Kimberly Gallegos said they don't know who that woman is, and she is not with part of NMDOT.

"We would never just go out to a parking lot and expect anyone to allow us to inspect their car seats," Gallegos said.

She said they don't know what kind of information she was trying to get.

"It's definitely some sort of scam and I just wouldn't want anybody to get hurt by it," Gallegos said. "This is not something we do."

She said that NMDOT does work closely with Safer New Mexico to check car seats. To find an official calendar of those events, click here.