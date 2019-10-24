Virgin Galactic making big moves ahead of launch
Christina Rodriguez
October 24, 2019 01:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The spacesuits are ready, the spaceship has been tested, and Spaceport America is ready to go. According to Albuquerque Business First, Virgin Galactic is making another big move before the launch – they're merging with a Silicon Valley holding company.
The deal is expected to be approved by Friday, meaning Virgin Galactic could go on the stock market by Monday.
