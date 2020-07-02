Virgin Galactic prepares to unveil spaceship's interior | KOB 4
Virgin Galactic prepares to unveil spaceship's interior

The Associated Press
Created: July 02, 2020 10:09 AM

UPHAM, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic is preparing to unveil the cabin interior of its spaceship as final testing of the craft nears completion in southern New Mexico.

The space tourism company on Tuesday announced that the cabin's interior will be revealed during a virtual event planned for July 28 that will be streamed on YouTube.

Company officials consider the cabin of SpaceShipTwo the centerpiece of a customer's journey, saying it was designed to provide a level of intimacy as customers are launched into the lower fringes of space where they can experience weightlessness and get a view of the Earth below.  


