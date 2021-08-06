Virgin Galactic reopens ticket sales starting at $450,000 per seat | KOB 4

Virgin Galactic reopens ticket sales starting at $450,000 per seat

Virgin Galactic reopens ticket sales starting at $450,000 per seat Photo: Virgin Galactic, MarsScientific.com and Trumbull Studios

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 06, 2021 05:34 PM
Created: August 06, 2021 03:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Virgin Galactic has reopened ticket sales – and they're much more expensive than the last time they were on the market.

Tickets are now $450,000 per seat.

Originally, tickets used to be $200,000 a seat.

The next flight from Spaceport America is expected to be in September.

MORE:


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 569 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 569 additional COVID-19 cases
Vax 2 the Max: Names of the fifth round of winners released
Vax 2 the Max: Names of the fifth round of winners released
APD releases video of shootout between bait car thief and police
APD releases video of shootout between bait car thief and police
Former Las Vegas mayor sentenced to 18 months of probation
Former Las Vegas mayor sentenced to 18 months of probation
Downtown favorite set to reopen Monday after 2020 fire
Downtown favorite set to reopen Monday after 2020 fire