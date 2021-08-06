Virgin Galactic reopens ticket sales starting at $450,000 per seat

Photo: Virgin Galactic, MarsScientific.com and Trumbull Studios
Photo: Virgin Galactic, MarsScientific.com and Trumbull Studios
KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 06, 2021 05:34 PM
Created: August 06, 2021 03:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Virgin Galactic has reopened ticket sales – and they're much more expensive than the last time they were on the market.
Tickets are now $450,000 per seat.
Originally, tickets used to be $200,000 a seat.
The next flight from Spaceport America is expected to be in September.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company