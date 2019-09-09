Virgin Galactic reveals new plans for company growth | KOB 4
Virgin Galactic reveals new plans for company growth

Justine Lopez
September 09, 2019 10:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Silicon Valley-based Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that reveal new plans for Virgin Galactic.

The documents detailed plans for Virgin’s first commercial flight—set to take place in June 2020. Virgin also plans to expand the Spaceport’s fleet to five spacecrafts.

In July, Virgin announced that it would go public after merging with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. The deal is set to close before the end of the year. Social Capital currently has a 49% stake in Virgin Galactic, but still operates under Virgin’s CEO George Whitesides.

According to the documents, Virgin currently employees around 800 people across New Mexico and California.

To learn more about Virgin Galactic’s new plans, read this article from Albuquerque Business First.

