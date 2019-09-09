Virgin Galactic reveals new plans for company growth

The documents detailed plans for Virgin’s first commercial flight—set to take place in June 2020. Virgin also plans to expand the Spaceport’s fleet to five spacecrafts.

In July, Virgin announced that it would go public after merging with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. The deal is set to close before the end of the year. Social Capital currently has a 49% stake in Virgin Galactic, but still operates under Virgin’s CEO George Whitesides.